Will it be the Commanders? Or is it a trick designed to lead fans in the wrong direction?
The first half of 2021 couldn’t have gone much better for Nicci Carr, the actor and former Richmonder who found sudden acclaim as one of the s…
Everything remains on schedule for a winter storm to spread across Virginia on Sunday morning.
After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response
Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, Virginia’s main traffic artery, Gov. Ral…
Dr. Danny Avula, who oversaw Virginia's effort to vaccinate nearly 6 million people against COVID-19, will return to his previous position.
Chesterfield Schools expands virtual learning options, is interested in a test-to-stay program as omicron surges
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Chesterfield County Public Schools has expanded virtual learning options by partnering with Virtual Virgi…
As schools reopen with omicron surging, hundreds of Richmond-area teachers absent; Chesterfield parents disappointed in lack of plans
While Monday’s snowstorm gave Richmond-area students extra days off after winter break, behind the scenes public school districts were scrambl…
Fire officials are investigating an explosion that killed one person in Hanover County on Monday night.
Attorney General Herring says Youngkin can't take Virginia out of regional greenhouse gas initiative
Outgoing Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has released an opinion asserting that Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin does not have the authority t…
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Friday named Kay Coles James, a former Virginia health secretary who led the U.S. Office of Personnel Management …