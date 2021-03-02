A1 index
VCU announced Sunday it has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity. Similarly, the Delta Chi national office issued a cease-and-desist order to its VCU chapter Saturday.
Pamela O’Berry, Chesterfield County’s longest-serving Black judge, has lost her bid for a third, six-year term after two of the county’s three…
The cleanup unfolded on a day when First Lady Jill Biden was touring the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, a few blocks away. A widely shared post circulating on social media late Wednesday drew a link between Biden’s visit and what happened at the Coliseum.
Lowe's planning 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Hanover; neighbors worried about traffic and other issues
Home improvements retailer Lowe’s is planning to put a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center on the site of the former Camptown Races pr…
After months of disagreement, the Virginia Republican Party’s governing body agreed Tuesday night on a method to nominate statewide candidates…
A 33-year veteran with Henrico County police who was captain of the department's Special Operations group has been identified as the pedestria…
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico County police captain on Saturday is in police custody on two felony charges.
Richmond police said a woman who had been reported missing last month by Henrico County is dead after being found in a car near Whitcomb Court.
Douglas Southall Freeman feared that interracial marriage would cause “pollutions of blood.” He praised involuntary sterilization for its “ben…
Teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees would receive raises of 5% in the next fiscal year, with additional money for st…