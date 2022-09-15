A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A9
BusinessA10
StocksA11
Nation & WorldA12
Personalities A13
ObituariesA14
Weather A16
B Sports
ScoreboardB2
Baseball B4
Marketplace B6
Comics B9
TV / History B10
A former state employee who used her position to defraud Virginia and the United States out of $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds was sente…
Virginia Tech placed 62nd among all colleges in the U.S. UVa moved up one spot in the ranking of public schools to third.
Glen Allen upsets No. 7 Patrick Henry. Hanover impresses in win over Matoaca. Benedictine, No. 4 Trinity, No. 6 Dinwiddie, No. 8 Manchester roll. In return to field, Mechanicsville hangs with No. 9 Freeman.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Chesterfield County police have identified the driver killed in a crash on the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road on Thursday.
A Hanover County School Board member is accused of violating federal student privacy law and could be removed from office as a result.
Poor traffic planning having impact in Richmond
Five days a week, hundreds of dogs in the Richmond area walk to their neighborhood “bus stop” and run to their seats on remodeled school buses.
The State Corporation Commission oversees some of the state's most critical industries - like electric utilities, insurance companies and banks.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.