A former state employee who used her position to defraud Virginia and the United States out of $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds was sente…
Virginia Tech placed 62nd among all colleges in the U.S. UVa moved up one spot in the ranking of public schools to third.
Glen Allen upsets No. 7 Patrick Henry. Hanover impresses in win over Matoaca. Benedictine, No. 4 Trinity, No. 6 Dinwiddie, No. 8 Manchester roll. In return to field, Mechanicsville hangs with No. 9 Freeman.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
A Hanover County School Board member is accused of violating federal student privacy law and could be removed from office as a result.
Chesterfield County police have identified the driver killed in a crash on the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road on Thursday.
There’s lots happening on the Richmond restaurant and beverage scene this week. Here’s what you need to know.
The State Corporation Commission oversees some of the state's most critical industries - like electric utilities, insurance companies and banks.
Del. John McGuire (R-Goochland) rented out a facility in Hanover County to screen the right-wing film “What is a Woman” on Tuesday evening. Bu…
