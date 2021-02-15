A1 Index
Related to this story
Most Popular
All 10,000 Henrico County employees, including teachers, will see a bump in their paychecks this year — a minimum salary increase of 4.4% risi…
Virginia will launch a statewide registration system for vaccines, but first it will disable local forms for three days.
A statewide portal for Virginians to register for the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to launch Tuesday morning. But first, the state is disablin…
CVS Pharmacy opened its online registration for COVID-19 vaccines early Tuesday, hours after announcing that it would not begin taking appoint…
Krispy Kreme might be turning on its signature red neon "Hot Doughnuts Now" sign at a new location in western Henrico County.
- Updated
The ploy was discovered when the boy began dry-heaving, shaking and crying at school, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the boy could have died but recovered and seems to have no lasting physical effects from the episode.
-
- 4 min to read
The ice that draped so many trees in a coat too heavy to bear plunged more than 285,000 Virginia households into darkness and left its invisib…
-
- 4 min to read
The ice that draped so many trees in a coat too heavy to bear plunged more than 285,000 Virginia households into darkness and left its invisib…
Some Virginia hospitals are nearing 100% ICU capacity and running out of beds, even as COVID hospitalizations decline
Cases are declining. Overall hospitalizations have stabilized. Yet 20 intensive care units in Virginia recently had no available beds. Thirtee…
-
- 4 min to read
The ice that draped so many trees in a coat too heavy to bear plunged more than 285,000 Virginia households into darkness and left its invisib…
The folks at Food & Wine magazine have doughnuts on the brain and so they delved into the delicious task of picking the best doughnut in e…