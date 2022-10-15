A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA6
Opinions A8
ObituariesA9
Weather A10
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
C Health
Comics C5
Television C6
D Metro Business
On the Move D4
Marketplace D12
Richmond may be known as a tacky Christmas lights town. But those houses are starting to get some competition from Halloween houses decorated …
After serving Mexican fare to Richmonders for 25 years, Mi Hacienda, the sprawling Pueblo-style restaurant at 8250 Midlothian Turnpike, shut i…
Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg, who was reported missing on Monday, has been found safe in North Carolina.
Washington will lose a second-round draft pick next year if Carson Wentz plays 70% of the snaps this season, adding urgency to the evaluation process.
Petula Burks, director of the Richmond Office of Strategic Communications and Civic Engagement, said the approval was not completed in accordance with a department policy that requires all detail assignments to be approved by the chief or a designee.
“We’re praying a lot. We believe in God, and we believe that God would guide him back home.”
“My heart bleeds for this lady. My heart bleeds for all the children inside that building that experienced this.”
Game stories and summaries for Week 7 of the high school football season across the 804, scores from around the state and next week's local schedule.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's top aides expressed concern over the Virginia Tourism Corporation choosing the digital media agency he uses for politics to produce a state-funded tourism ad, new documents obtained by The Times-Dispatch show.
The initial phase will focus on installing EV charging stations along interstate routes.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.