Nearly all Va. residents at 'extremely high risk' of contracting COVID even as cases fall from record highs, NYT report says
The risk of Virginians contracting COVID-19 is “extremely high” in all but three counties even as cases fall from record highs seen last week.…
A Richmond-area retirement community is seething over an abrupt decision by CVS to cancel scheduled clinics to give the COVID-19 vaccine to mo…
Richmond-based UPS Freight is being sold to a Canadian trucking giant for $800 million.
The Virginia Senate censured Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, on Wednesday for “conduct unbecoming” of a senator, citing a history of public…
Virginia is now in the Phase 1b part of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, including in the Richmond region.
The J.C. Penney store at Virginia Center Commons mall in northern Henrico County was acquired Monday by the mall’s owners.
Light snow gave a wintry touch to central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
A Petersburg single mother who was beginning a promising new career as a nurse was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison Wednesday for a serie…
Almost every state in the U.S. is seeing its COVID-19 case and death rates decline. Virginia is one of six that isn’t, according to a data com…
Radford ranks second on the No. 20 Hokies in scoring and rebounding.