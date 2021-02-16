A1 index Feb 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A NewsLotteriesA2BusinessA12StocksA13Nation & WorldA14ObituariesA16Opinions A18Weather A20B SportsScoreboard B5MarketplaceB6Auto Racing B8C FoodComics C3TV / History C6 0 comments Tags A20 A18 Weather Motor Racing Sport Meteorology Game Related to this story Most Popular Govt-and-politics Virginia will launch a statewide registration system for vaccines, but first it will disable local forms for three days. Feb 12, 2021 A statewide portal for Virginians to register for the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to launch Tuesday morning. But first, the state is disablin… Education Henrico manager announces $54.8M 'generational' salary increase across 10,000-employee workforce Feb 9, 2021 All 10,000 Henrico County employees, including teachers, will see a bump in their paychecks this year — a minimum salary increase of 4.4% risi… State and Regional News Estimated $40 million in unemployment paid by VEC on claims filed in the names of ineligible prison inmates Feb 12, 2021 The Virginia Employment Commission believes it paid out more than $40 million in unemployment funds to people who submitted claims on behalf o… Business News Krispy Kreme store planned for Short Pump area Feb 12, 2021 Krispy Kreme might be turning on its signature red neon "Hot Doughnuts Now" sign at a new location in western Henrico County. State and Regional News Virginia woman sentenced for giving Suboxone to 10-year-old boy, taking his urine for drug screen Updated Feb 12, 2021 The ploy was discovered when the boy began dry-heaving, shaking and crying at school, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the boy could have died but recovered and seems to have no lasting physical effects from the episode. State and Regional News Ice storm leaves dark homes and dangerous roads in its wake across Virginia Feb 14, 2021 4 min to read The ice that draped so many trees in a coat too heavy to bear plunged more than 285,000 Virginia households into darkness and left its invisib… Richmond Local News Some Virginia hospitals are nearing 100% ICU capacity and running out of beds, even as COVID hospitalizations decline Feb 13, 2021 Cases are declining. Overall hospitalizations have stabilized. Yet 20 intensive care units in Virginia recently had no available beds. Thirtee… State and Regional News Virginia prison staff, officials sued over dog mauling allegations Feb 15, 2021 Two men allegedly injured by prison security dogs — one of whom was partially disabled — have filed civil rights suits accusing the Virginia D… Weather If Thursday's forecast bears out, central Va. will see another damaging ice storm 15 min ago 3 min to read Saturday's ice storm was the biggest to hit central Virginia in two decades. National News 'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired after social media post backlash Feb 11, 2021 Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend.