Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday proposed that the General Assembly establish new misdemeanor penalties for people in possession of more than two…
A sophomore guard on the state champion Highland Springs High School boys’ basketball team died after a shooting early on Saturday in eastern …
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who starred at Ohio State before playing for Washington and Pittsburgh, died on Saturday morning. Haskins was 24.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
An Emporia nurse who stole vital prescriptions from elderly patients and replaced them with over-the-counter medications at long-term care fac…
A judge in Richmond on Friday ordered the Virginia Department of Education to provide more specific information to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in response to a FOIA request the newspaper made for communications between state officials and a nonprofit in Washington, D.C.
At the time, it was one of the most viewed posts on all of Facebook.
Hemp advocates and civil rights activists pushed back Tuesday against a proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to crack down on marijuana and popular…
If you haven’t been watching “American Idol,” here’s a recap of an eventful week for the three Virginia contestants on the show.
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative…
