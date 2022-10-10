A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A7
BusinessA8
StocksA9
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA12
Weather A14
B Sports
Baseball B2
Marketplace B4
NFL B4
C Living
Comics B5
Television B6
Late Thursday morning, a big boom shook parts of the Outer Banks, rattling windows, shaking pictures off walls, scaring family pets and driving people to social media to see if anyone knew the source.
Anyone remotely familiar with James Madison football understood the Dukes would not stroll meekly into the Bowl Subdivision. The Dukes were to…
A local real estate developer and investor was sentenced Friday to 41 months in prison for defrauding the Small Business Administration and as…
Dinwiddie, Bird, Hopewell, Powhatan, Manchester, Midlothian, Petersburg, Thomas Dale all roll. Varina survives scare at Hanover. Benedictine comes from behind to beat St. Chris, Trinity Episcopal comes back to win in Maryland. Plus scores from around the state and next week's schedule.
Game stories and summaries for Week 7 of the high school football season across the 804, scores from around the state and next week's local schedule.
Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting of a motorist who was driving on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County early Thursday.
The political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for Virginia governor, which created his branding and specializes in w…
"From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose—to destroy Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League."
The trailer for Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor’s “Raymond & Ray” movie, filmed around Richmond, has been released.
The Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office dropped charges Tuesday against the mother of a boy found dead last year in a freezer at the family's home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.