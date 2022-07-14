A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A9
BusinessA10
Nation & WorldA12
ObituariesA14
Weather A16
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B5
MarketplaceB6
C Friday Fun
Puzzles Plus C2
Comics C3
TV / History C6
Developers say the project is set to include office and retail space, over 2,000 housing units, two hotels, a 17,000-seat arena and extensive park space.
Shaquille R. Moseley, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
"The past two years at JMU … I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows."
The Virginia State Bar has indefinitely suspended the law license of Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill due to an …
UVA was one of more than 50 colleges removed from one of the publication's influential rankings, U.S. News said last week.
A “concerned citizen” who tipped Richmond police off about a mass shooting planned on Monday at Dogwood Dell told investigators that one of the suspects showed him two rifles, a red dot sight and a “longer higher caliber gun” with a kickstand on June 21, according to a court affidavit filed Thursday.
As panic ensues during the Faber homecoming parade in “Animal House,” ROTC cadet Chip Diller, aka Kevin Bacon, attempts to quell the masses.
Police said that a Chesterfield man was found fatally shot early Monday inside his home.
Ms. Budzinski was recalled as teenager with a fondness for sunsets, and a loyal friend who loved to laugh.
Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.
“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.