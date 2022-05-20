A Metro & State
Mitchell and her accomplice used the personal information of inmates to file for unemployment money.
Virginia’s K-12 school performance is backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency, resulting i…
Just in time for patio weather, tropical drinks and eats have arrived in Rocketts Landing.
State employees face a tight deadline on Friday for getting permission to work from their homes under a new telework policy that Gov. Glenn Yo…
A VCU employee sent a crude text message to Wilder criticizing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to eliminate Critical Race Theory from schools and Wilder’s ties to the Republican candidate.
Capital One Financial Corp. is planning a full reopening of its U.S. offices in a hybrid work model on Sept. 6, CEO Richard Fairbank announced…
With a deadline looming at the end of the week for state employees to ask permission to work from home, Virginia has lost the leader of the st…
The property has been sold with plans for it to become a housing development. The last day of play is June 30.
Virginia is averaging nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day — a first since late February. This time last year, the state was averaging fewer than 500 daily infections.
When heiress and influencer Nicky Hilton Rothschild tasted a Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich in the Hamptons, N.Y., and Instagram messaged the …
