A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A7
Nation & WorldA8
ObituariesA10
Weather A12
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
Labor Law D2
Marketplace D16
A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A7
Nation & WorldA8
ObituariesA10
Weather A12
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
Labor Law D2
Marketplace D16
The odorless and invisible substance can be used by residents and merchants to mark property that could be stolen.
“Everything magical about the place has been sucked out of it."
Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, went missing at about 3:15 p.m. Monday on the James River.
Virginia legislative leaders on Sunday evening revealed budget language that would create a new criminal misdemeanor in state law for possessi…
Two women are missing after a group of 12 people went over a dam in the James River.
Pernell, a three-star defensive line recruit out of Highland Springs, was listed as part of Tech’s roster throughout spring camp.
The remains of Lauren E. Winstead was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge at about 1:30 p.m., Henrico police said.
An investigation from school administrators and Chesterfield officers concluded that the student "made the statement as a joke," said county police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.
"This whole thing has just been incredibly disruptive to state employees who are parents," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.