 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A1 refers
0 Comments
More election coverage inside

A1 refers

  • 0

‘The American dream’

Sears will be first woman of color to hold statewide office. Page A6

‘Opportunity to make history’

As AG, Miyares is the first Latino elected statewide. Page A6

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News