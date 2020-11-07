A1 Stoney tout
Tempers flared Sunday as a “Trump train” of cars tried to pass Lee Circle along Monument Avenue and clashed with opposing protesters, drawing …
The AP declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner of Virginia at 7:31 p.m. EST, after results from early returns and an AP survey of the…
A 12-year-old boy was killed and two people were critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline County.
A handful of retailers and businesses in Richmond are boarding up their stores, worried about potential violence on Election Day and beyond.
A 12-year-old Chesterfield County boy was fatally shot inside his home in Ettrick late Tuesday in a domestic-related incident. A man who lived…
Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, the chair of the General Assembly’s Senate Finance Committee, has asked whether Virginia would be better off without …
UPDATE: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, trails Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, by 712 votes in the pivotal race for her closely watched congres…
Chesterfield businesswoman who ran against former Va. House speaker enters plea in alleged 'revenge porn' case
A Chesterfield businesswoman who was defeated in last year’s state elections by then-Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox has accepted a plea deal …
Early voting in Henrico and Spotsylvania counties carried Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to victory on Wednesday night in a hard-fought battl…