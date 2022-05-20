A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Putin claims complete victory in Mariupol after steel plant falls | Page A12
Richmond woman pleads guilty to swindling Virginia and U.S. out of more than $1 million in COVID relief funds
Mitchell and her accomplice used the personal information of inmates to file for unemployment money.
A VCU employee sent a crude text message to Wilder criticizing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to eliminate Critical Race Theory from schools and Wilder’s ties to the Republican candidate.
Just in time for patio weather, tropical drinks and eats have arrived in Rocketts Landing.
Virginia’s K-12 school performance is backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency, resulting i…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
State employees face a tight deadline on Friday for getting permission to work from their homes under a new telework policy that Gov. Glenn Yo…
Virginia is poised to begin an exhaustive 12-month review of more than 2 million people in its Medicaid program for the elderly, disabled and …
With a deadline looming at the end of the week for state employees to ask permission to work from home, Virginia has lost the leader of the st…
Capital One Financial Corp. is planning a full reopening of its U.S. offices in a hybrid work model on Sept. 6, CEO Richard Fairbank announced…
Federal jury finds Midlothian family guilty in scheme to keep Pakistan woman in forced labor for more than a dozen years
A federal jury in Richmond on Friday found three members of a Midlothian family guilty in a scheme that kept a woman from Pakistan in forced labor at their home for more than a dozen years.