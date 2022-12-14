A1 wire tease

Nation & World A12
Biden meets with African leaders in D.C. and promises the U.S. is ‘all in’
Four people, including two from Williamsburg, have been charged in connection with human trafficking at a commercial laundry business. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. According to a news release, Ana Patricia Landaverde, 47, and Jeffrey Dean Vaughan, 64, both of Williamsburg, and George William Evans, 68, of Midlothian, are charged with with ...
It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!
After several hours of hand shoveling, workers unearthed the remains of slain Confederate general Ambrose Powell Hill Jr. from his tomb Tuesda…
"I had no other option but to finish."
The City Council selects the Baltimore-based company to develop the casino resort in three phases, contingent on General Assembly action.
LYNCHBURG — They’d come so far.
A 70-year-old school bus attendant was spit on by a student, and the man’s response amounted to felony child abuse, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Yorktown, Virginia.
A Henrico County mother has pleaded no contest to abusing her three young children, who between the three of them tested positive for cocaine,…
Two-and-a-half years after George Floyd was brutally killed by Minneapolis police, igniting a national wave of social justice protests that wa…
"It's a blessing to know that your community is going to ride with you 100% no matter what the situation is."
