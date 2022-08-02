A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Democrats are funding ads to boost far-right Republicans | Page A10
Watch now: Before being sent to prison, Midlothian woman made video about her tragic choices leading to fatal DUI crash
Kaylin Stine will be spending the next seven years of her life in a state prison.
Thursday may end up being the hottest day this week, as afternoon temperatures spend a few hours in the middle 90s. Warmer air several thousan…
New restaurants keep entering the scene like pit beef in the Fan and fried chicken in Short Pump, plus existing restaurants are continuing to …
The CDC's cause-of-death database shows that lung cancer is responsible for more than 11,000 deaths in the Richmond area — the "Big 4" of Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, plus neighboring cities Petersburg and Hopewell — from 1999 to 2020, over 6% of all deaths in that time period.
The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.
A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...
Hanover County Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek began Wednesday’s board meeting by addressing an influx of questions from Hanove…
It is asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to uphold a lower court's dismissal of fired teacher Peter Vlaming’s lawsuit against the West Point School Board.
The first cannabis dispensary in Chesterfield County could open as early as November, marking the latest expansion to Green Leaf Medical of Virginia’s growing network in the Richmond region.
Last week, utility scale batteries at Dominion Energy’s Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County went online, meaning the batteries are now actively charging and discharging daily.