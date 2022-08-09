A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Possible escalation feared as explosions rock Crimean air base | Page A10
The superintendent of Hanover schools is apologizing about the district using a logo on T-shirts and other materials that resembles a swastika.
The building would have 55 loading docks for trucks and parking spaces for more than 400 truck trailers. It would be smaller than Amazon’s fulfillment center in Chesterfield County, which is more than twice the size.
Richmond groups want to bring “Ted Lasso” to town.
POWHATAN – A Powhatan County judge granted bond to a high school band teacher charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a mino…
In June, the General Assembly allocated $100 million of the state budget toward seed funding for the establishment of lab schools, an alternative form of public K-12 education that's allowed greater autonomy and is funded through a separate budget.
At a congressional hearing, senators and health experts criticize UNOS’ technology, the number of kidneys going to waste and the organs damaged or sitting in overnight in an airport’s cargo hold.
Richmond police have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide on Forest Hill Avenue as Candice Gomness, 23, of Chesterfield County.
UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation
A Richmond prosecutor on Wednesday told a judge during a hearing for two Guatemalan immigrants charged in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot that he had no evidence that it was to planned for Dogwood Dell, as the city's police chief and mayor noted during a July 6 press conference.
Watch now: Defendants in alleged July Fourth mass shooting plot appear in Richmond court
Read the statement from Richmond police
John Hinckley Jr. announced on social media Tuesday that he would be giving a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater this f…