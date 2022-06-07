A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Russians claim advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting | Page A12
The odorless and invisible substance can be used by residents and merchants to mark property that could be stolen.
Highland Springs star Rashaud Pernell won't be playing for Virginia Tech. Coach: 'Didn't feel good about bringing him here.'
Pernell, a three-star defensive line recruit out of Highland Springs, was listed as part of Tech’s roster throughout spring camp.
The remains are presumed to be those of Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, who was swept away on the river on Memorial Day, a police official said.
“Everything magical about the place has been sucked out of it."
The remains of Lauren E. Winstead was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge at about 1:30 p.m., Henrico police said.
A barrage of gunfire Friday night at a graduation party in a Chester neighborhood left six people shot, one fatally, Chesterfield County police said.
An investigation from school administrators and Chesterfield officers concluded that the student "made the statement as a joke," said county police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.
Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, went missing at about 3:15 p.m. Monday on the James River.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
Police said at least five vehicles were involved