A1 wire tease

Late Thursday morning, a big boom shook parts of the Outer Banks, rattling windows, shaking pictures off walls, scaring family pets and driving people to social media to see if anyone knew the source.
A local real estate developer and investor was sentenced Friday to 41 months in prison for defrauding the Small Business Administration and as…
Game stories and summaries for Week 7 of the high school football season across the 804, scores from around the state and next week's local schedule.
Anyone remotely familiar with James Madison football understood the Dukes would not stroll meekly into the Bowl Subdivision. The Dukes were to…
After praising police work on July Fourth tip, Richmond chief blocked lead detective from prestigious post
Petula Burks, director of the Richmond Office of Strategic Communications and Civic Engagement, said the approval was not completed in accordance with a department policy that requires all detail assignments to be approved by the chief or a designee.
Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg, who was reported missing on Monday, has been found safe in North Carolina.
Washington will lose a second-round draft pick next year if Carson Wentz plays 70% of the snaps this season, adding urgency to the evaluation process.
After serving Mexican fare to Richmonders for 25 years, Mi Hacienda, the sprawling Pueblo-style restaurant at 8250 Midlothian Turnpike, shut i…
The rising tide of national acclaim that has come with JMU’s success pushed the program to history on Sunday: the Dukes cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time ever, at No. 25.
“We’re praying a lot. We believe in God, and we believe that God would guide him back home.”