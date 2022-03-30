A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Asylum restrictions at border expected to end May 23 | Page A12
LOS ANGELES — The percentage of omicron subvariant BA.2 cases is rising in Los Angeles County, a trend seen elsewhere nationwide as officials …
The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pe…
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.
A Midlothian woman who had drunk multiple cocktails and hard seltzers and was distracted by her cellphone when she crashed last year into a yo…
Starting this spring, you can walk up and rent a pontoon boat at The Lilly Pad in Henrico, no boating license required.
A political consulting firm tells clients it will help them navigate the new Republican-controlled executive branch of Virginia’s government. …
“They better take a step in terms of commitment and their strength and ability. If they don’t want to, they shouldn’t be here. Don’t want ’em. But I believe they will.”
TSA officers at Richmond International Airport and airlines across Virginia, have reported an increase of prohibited items to come through pre-flight checkpoints, according to Federal Security Director Robin "Chuck" Burke.
A Bermuda-based insurance company is planning to open a U.S. headquarters office in Henrico County that is expected to employ more than 70 people.
Virginia still wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to the state, but at the end of a month in which Maryland and D.C. tempered their e…