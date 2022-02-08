A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Putin says he won’t escalate Ukraine crisis, Macron reports | Page A12
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mothe…
'By the grace of God we're still here'; Richmond police officers testify about surviving shooting in Mosby Court
Three Richmond police detectives responded to Mosby Court two summers ago to assist fellow officers after a man had been shot to death and spo…
Press freedom groups expressed concern Tuesday after a powerful state senator used a Twitter account run by political consultants to attack a …
Former financial aid director for Reynolds Community College charged with stealing nearly $400K in student loan funds
The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a …
Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, the only Black Republican in the legislature, said Thursday he was denied membership to the Virginia Legislative…
Senate panel kills Youngkin-backed charter schools bill and proposed ban on teaching 'divisive' concepts
A bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have created an easier path for charter schools to open around the state was shut down Thursda…
Iconic chewing tobacco brand Red Man is changing its name and getting rid of its Native American imagery
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its nam…
Virginia Democrats are using their Senate majority to reject significant chunks of the GOP agenda and turn back attempts to undo legislation t…
Jason Miyares removed the head lawyer at 3 state colleges. Professors and Democrats say he's wielding excessive influence.
"Universities need to be free, open places and not be politicized by the appointment of counsel who are loyal to the attorney general but not loyal to the university."
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to prevent public schools from re…