In Nation & World | Words teasing to section will go here, please replace | Page A12
A1 wire tease
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Before being sent to prison, Midlothian woman made video about her tragic choices leading to fatal DUI crash
Kaylin Stine will be spending the next seven years of her life in a state prison.
The superintendent of Hanover schools is apologizing about the district using a logo on T-shirts and other materials that resembles a swastika.
The CDC's cause-of-death database shows that lung cancer is responsible for more than 11,000 deaths in the Richmond area — the "Big 4" of Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, plus neighboring cities Petersburg and Hopewell — from 1999 to 2020, over 6% of all deaths in that time period.
Richmond groups want to bring “Ted Lasso” to town.
POWHATAN – A Powhatan County judge granted bond to a high school band teacher charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a mino…
Last week, utility scale batteries at Dominion Energy’s Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County went online, meaning the batteries are now actively charging and discharging daily.
It is asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to uphold a lower court's dismissal of fired teacher Peter Vlaming’s lawsuit against the West Point School Board.
At a congressional hearing, senators and health experts criticize UNOS’ technology, the number of kidneys going to waste and the organs damaged or sitting in overnight in an airport’s cargo hold.
UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation
A Richmond prosecutor on Wednesday told a judge during a hearing for two Guatemalan immigrants charged in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot that he had no evidence that it was to planned for Dogwood Dell, as the city's police chief and mayor noted during a July 6 press conference.
Watch now: Defendants in alleged July Fourth mass shooting plot appear in Richmond court
Read the statement from Richmond police
After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to …