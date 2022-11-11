A1 wire tease

Nation & World A12
Celebrations in Ukraine as military moves to retake Kherson city
Coy Gibbs' son, Ty, won the NASCAR Xfinity championship on Saturday.
Richmond-based piemaker Joyebells has made it to the big leagues.
Colonials win overtime thriller over Crimson Wave. Lancers, Hawks escape Chiefs, Raiders. Generals rout Knights. Eagles rumble past Vikings. Patriots out-score Mustangs. Saints beat Cougars in first Friday Night Lights.
The dog was surrendered to Richmond Animal Care and Control and euthanized.
"I think it will be a wakeup call," says former Gov. Doug Wilder, who recalled that "people stood up and cheered" when he dropped his own presidential bid.
Henrico County police said a dead body found in deep woods off Walnut Avenue on Thursday may have ties to a missing person case out of Richmond.
A new option for homemade breakfast and lunch is coming to the city in January when Brick House Diner opens in the old Kitchen 64 location in …
Moxy is now open in downtown Richmond. The Marriott-branded boutique hotel uses a fun and whimsical environment to bring people together.
If Trump announces another presidential bid, "I could not support him," Earle-Sears told Fox Business two days after the GOP failed to make sweeping gains in Congress.
Richmond police on Tuesday released the name of the pedestrian killed in a crash in the Fan District on Monday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.