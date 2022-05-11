In Nation & World | Ukraine plans to hold war crimes trial for captured Russian | Page A12
A1 wire tease
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ended “Public Service Recognition Week” by announcing a new telework policy that confused and demoralized many state gover…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants state employees back in their offices under a new telework policy that will take effect July 5 to guide executive br…
For now, Grant is still just getting used to people recognizing her. After all, she only just turned 15.
Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said Brody Beverly, 23, sustained fatal injuries shortly before 4 p.m. when his small utility vehicle was backed over and heavily damaged by an oversized, off-road dump truck working on the site.
Peter Lacy was supposed to become the next commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration…
A Richmond man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to robbing a Midlothian bank of $196,932 in a case that tested the constitutionality of a new kind of warrant.
Dennis Parker Sr. and Milton Bell formed a brotherhood as classmates at John Marshall High in the 1980s, Parker as a football standout and Bel…
Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.
Henrico County leaders say they’ll be the first in Virginia to use an amended law that becomes effective July 1 which allows localities to giv…
The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is losing its third high-level manager since Gov. Glenn Youngkin replaced its top executive in January.