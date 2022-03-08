A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Crisis grows for Ukrainians in besieged city as evacuation fails | Page A16
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
'We're mandating freedom:' American Freedom Convoy of truckers makes stop at Virginia Motor Speedway on way to D.C.
JAMAICA, Va. — They arrived later than planned but when the convoy of big-rig trucks, RVs and cars turned into the parking lot of Virginia Mot…
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways said on Tuesday it is adding nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to five U.S. destinations tha…
Longtime police chief in Colonial Heights under investigation after allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' while off-duty
Longtime Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries is being investigated by state police following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” and…
Richmond retirees won't get pension increases despite record-high investment earnings for city retirement system last year
About 4,300 retired Richmond city employees will not be getting an increase in their monthly pension payments next year despite a 35-year, rec…
A lawyer for The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday urged the court to unseal its order that explained why it closed off the records to the public.
A Petersburg man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and six related offenses in a shooting that ki…
House finalizes rejection of proposed constitutional amendments on same-sex marriage, felons' rights
A House subcommittee on Tuesday again voted down proposed constitutional amendments to remove defunct language barring same-sex marriage from …