A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone | Page A10
'By the grace of God we're still here'; Richmond police officers testify about surviving shooting in Mosby Court
Three Richmond police detectives responded to Mosby Court two summers ago to assist fellow officers after a man had been shot to death and spo…
Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, the only Black Republican in the legislature, said Thursday he was denied membership to the Virginia Legislative…
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to prevent public schools from re…
Virginia Democrats are using their Senate majority to reject significant chunks of the GOP agenda and turn back attempts to undo legislation t…
Jason Miyares removed the head lawyer at 3 state colleges. Professors and Democrats say he's wielding excessive influence.
"Universities need to be free, open places and not be politicized by the appointment of counsel who are loyal to the attorney general but not loyal to the university."
Opponents of mask mandates in schools are using the power of the legislature to make it optional for parents to send their child to school wit…
Iconic chewing tobacco brand Red Man is changing its name and getting rid of its Native American imagery
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its nam…
“I’ve got blinders on for everything but numbers,” the committee chairman said.
Dr. Melissa Viray has been named acting director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts after serving as deputy director since 2017.
An Arlington County judge ruled Friday that Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not have authority to override local school boards in deciding whether to …