A1 wire tease

The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
'I'm humiliated from being beaten': Video shows chaotic scene as RPD officer confronts Richmond woman
Alecia Nelson stopped by a Family Dollar on Monday afternoon to get some snacks for her daughter’s third-grade class at Westover Hills Element…
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways said on Tuesday it is adding nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to five U.S. destinations tha…
"Students of all political persuasions hold back...from saying what we really think," Camp wrote in the newspaper.
'We're mandating freedom:' American Freedom Convoy of truckers makes stop at Virginia Motor Speedway on way to D.C.
JAMAICA, Va. — They arrived later than planned but when the convoy of big-rig trucks, RVs and cars turned into the parking lot of Virginia Mot…
Facing the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, families across Virginia are having to do more with their …
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.
Longtime police chief in Colonial Heights under investigation after allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' while off-duty
Longtime Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries is being investigated by state police following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” and…
'It was a relief:' Buz Grossberg talks about closing Buz and Ned's original location; he's still cooking at new spot
Buz Grossberg is back cooking in the pit full time at Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue in western Henrico County now that the North Arthur Ashe Bou…