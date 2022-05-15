A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Buffalo shooting suspect investigated last year for school threat | Page A6
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ended “Public Service Recognition Week” by announcing a new telework policy that confused and demoralized many state gover…
Something puzzling or even suspicious appears to be transpiring at the Food and Drug Administration. The long-anticipated Novavax vaccine, an …
A VCU employee sent a crude text message to Wilder criticizing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to eliminate Critical Race Theory from schools and Wilder’s ties to the Republican candidate.
Peter Lacy was supposed to become the next commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration…
Virginia’s behavioral health agency says its regional staff — including employees in the field — won’t be affected by a new telework policy th…
A Richmond man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to robbing a Midlothian bank of $196,932 in a case that tested the constitutionality of a new kind of warrant.
He also asked them to keep tuition flat during the next academic year.
Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Federal jury finds Midlothian family guilty in scheme to keep Pakistan woman in forced labor for more than a dozen years
A federal jury in Richmond on Friday found three members of a Midlothian family guilty in a scheme that kept a woman from Pakistan in forced labor at their home for more than a dozen years.