In Nation & World | Russia starts its eastern offensive in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says | Page A10
A1 wire tease
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday proposed that the General Assembly establish new misdemeanor penalties for people in possession of more than two…
Emporia nurse at long-term care facilities in Va. gets 36-month prison term for switching elderly patients' meds
An Emporia nurse who stole vital prescriptions from elderly patients and replaced them with over-the-counter medications at long-term care fac…
If you haven’t been watching “American Idol,” here’s a recap of an eventful week for the three Virginia contestants on the show.
Vehicle crashes in Richmond have brought midday traffic to a standstill Friday on Interstate 95, according to the Virginia Department of Trans…
Mayo Island, nearly 15 acres of prime real estate located between Manchester and downtown Richmond, has hit the market
Hemp advocates and civil rights activists pushed back Tuesday against a proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to crack down on marijuana and popular…
“People’s desires are different when they come to minor league baseball games now. Food-and-beverage plays a much more active role than when this ballpark was built."
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative…
Two felons held at Eastern State Hospital — one of whom is believed to be armed and dangerous — escaped from the facility outside Williamsburg…
Trooper rescues baby after mother leads police on high-speed pursuit that ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
A Virginia State Police trooper rescued an infant inside a burning SUV that crashed late Sunday on U.S. 60 in Powhatan County after the child’…