A1 wire tease

Virginia loses $24 million in economic impact as Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival kicks off today in D.C.
Something in the Water is back, but not at Virginia Beach. The festival’s creator, Pharrell Williams, moved the event to Washington, D.C., bec…
A governor’s appointee to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board publicly disparaged people on Twitter and trolled accounts with obscenities, writ…
Senate Democrats dealt a double blow to the heart of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political agenda on Friday by rejecting his third attempt to tempor…
HOPEWELL — Four inmates escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia, officials announced Saturday.
Bearded guys, giant oil-drum smokers, refurbished garages, and lines that form early – the telltale signs of good barbecue. Spot them all at The Smoky Mug, the half-coffee shop, half-‘cue joint along the Brookland Park corridor.
A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin will sign a pair of state budgets ceremonially on Tuesday at a produce market in western Henrico County, ending a sometime…
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
Lisa Nicholson is doing the same job for state government that she has done since 2008, while working from home four to five days a week.