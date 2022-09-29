A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Bipartisan Senate averts financial crisis with stopgap budget | Page A10
High school football Week 5: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state
804 Varsity coverage of Week 5 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area, plus scores from across the state and next week's schedule.
The replacement of The Diamond baseball stadium and a transformative redevelopment project around it are on track after the City Council ratified the city administration's plans for the project Monday.
More Outer Banks beach houses vulnerable to collapse as Hurricane Fiona passes by, park service says
Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning visitors to stay away from a 2-mile stretch of beach in Rodanthe through Friday as Hurricane Fiona passes by offshore, bringing the potential for more oceanfront cottages to collapse in the waves.
The candidates could meet at an Oct. 21 forum in Prince William County.
"It's a horrible way to treat poor people," said Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th. Bon Secours denied that it acted against its historic mission of providing health care to the most vulnerable.
New $175 million Midlothian Depot project plans to bring grocery store, restaurants and shops to Midlothian/Alverser
A new development dubbed Midlothian Depot is hoping to energize the area around an undeveloped plot off Midlothian Turnpike near Alverser Driv…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida a…
Henrico County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue.
The former Richmond art collector who for years decorated a vintage Cadillac with colorful lights for Christmas at the corner of Monument Aven…
Williams' business owned 25 to 40 enslaved people in the mid-1800s, according to tax records.