A1 wire tease

Nation & World A10
Biden warns of lies, political violence: ‘Silence is complicity’
The university notified Dr. Art Kellermann he won't continue as the health system's top administrator. The university gave him the option to resign, but it's unclear if he will do so.
Collegiate coach Mark Palyo to retire. St. Christopher's upsets Freeman. Colonial Heights notches statement win over Teejay. Varina escapes PH in OT. Hopewell earns key victory versus Matoaca. Highland Springs, Hanover, Dinwiddie, Midlo, Manchester roll.
Arrests have been made in the death of a 2-year-old boy found in an Ashland motel room.
Virginia Center Commons is closing permanently today, the mall announced on its Facebook page on Monday.
Virginia State Police are still trying to notify the next of kin for a person confirmed dead in a seven-vehicle crash in Henrico County that b…
During a campaign rally Youngkin said: "There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California."
“Actually, it was a QB draw play,” Nash said of his stunning game-winner. “Fake pass. Drop back. Brandon Jennings had an amazing block. I knew where I was going. I did what I had to do for the team.”
A drive to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge was paved with good intentions, but appears to have hit the skids amid a controversy over …
A tanker truck crash caused extensive delays Wednesday afternoon in downtown Richmond.
Private landowners have donated a parcel of land that will preserve public access to a portion of the James River Park System’s Buttermilk Tra…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.