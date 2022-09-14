A1 wire tease

In Nation & World | Zelenskyy leaves Kyiv to fly Ukrainian flag over retaken city | Page A12
A former state employee who used her position to defraud Virginia and the United States out of $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds was sente…
Virginia Tech placed 62nd among all colleges in the U.S. UVa moved up one spot in the ranking of public schools to third.
High school football Week 3: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state
Glen Allen upsets No. 7 Patrick Henry. Hanover impresses in win over Matoaca. Benedictine, No. 4 Trinity, No. 6 Dinwiddie, No. 8 Manchester roll. In return to field, Mechanicsville hangs with No. 9 Freeman.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Chesterfield County police have identified the driver killed in a crash on the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road on Thursday.
Poor traffic planning having impact in Richmond
Five days a week, hundreds of dogs in the Richmond area walk to their neighborhood “bus stop” and run to their seats on remodeled school buses.
The State Corporation Commission oversees some of the state's most critical industries - like electric utilities, insurance companies and banks.
Nine horses died and another escaped with minor burns in a barn fire in Hanover County on Friday afternoon.