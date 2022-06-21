In Nation & World | Committee outlines Trump’s ‘playbook’ to overturn election | Page A14
A1 wire tease
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia loses $24 million in economic impact as Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival kicks off today in D.C.
Something in the Water is back, but not at Virginia Beach. The festival’s creator, Pharrell Williams, moved the event to Washington, D.C., bec…
A governor’s appointee to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board publicly disparaged people on Twitter and trolled accounts with obscenities, writ…
Senate Democrats dealt a double blow to the heart of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political agenda on Friday by rejecting his third attempt to tempor…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t vetoing anything in the budgets the General Assembly adopted this month, but he is seeking changes to the spending p…
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
HOPEWELL — Four inmates escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia, officials announced Saturday.
Bearded guys, giant oil-drum smokers, refurbished garages, and lines that form early – the telltale signs of good barbecue. Spot them all at The Smoky Mug, the half-coffee shop, half-‘cue joint along the Brookland Park corridor.
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin will sign a pair of state budgets ceremonially on Tuesday at a produce market in western Henrico County, ending a sometime…