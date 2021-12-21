A1 wire teaser
Advocate for kids in Mosby Court pleads guilty, will report to prison after Christmas for more than 4 years
Shortly after Demetrius Williams appeared before a Richmond judge on Friday, he stood with his friends Von Johnson and Kevin Harris outside th…
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
Northam administration lays off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water because of 'budgeting error'
Citing a “budgeting error,” the Northam administration is laying off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water systems across the state, i…
Donald W. Lemons will step down as chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court effective Dec. 31, and his colleagues have elected Justice S. B…
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that he has chosen Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as his secretary of education, turning to the for…
Those colorful Uptown Richmond buildings along West Main Street, just west of Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic campus, have been so…
Audit: Reporting errors going back several years resulted in $12 million miscalculation in Richmond's fund balance
The Richmond Inspector General’s office is investigating the city’s finance department after an external audit found an error requiring a $12.…
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Lee monument pedestal
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used…
Volunteers will hand out free packets of cannabis seeds on Wednesday at Happy Trees Agricultural Supply in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.