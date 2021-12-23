A1 wire teaser
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
-
- 3 min to read
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
Richmond Councilwoman facing two misdemeanor charges following hit-and-run near her Woodland Heights home
Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is facing two misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and hit-and-run less than a mile from her ho…
Donald W. Lemons will step down as chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court effective Dec. 31, and his colleagues have elected Justice S. B…
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that he has chosen Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as his secretary of education, turning to the for…
Advocate for kids in Mosby Court pleads guilty, will report to prison after Christmas for more than 4 years
Shortly after Demetrius Williams appeared before a Richmond judge on Friday, he stood with his friends Von Johnson and Kevin Harris outside th…
Volunteers will hand out free packets of cannabis seeds on Wednesday at Happy Trees Agricultural Supply in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.
At least a dozen rounds were fired Friday night at a Henrico County woman driving on Interstate 64 in Richmond, according to Virginia State Po…
The Virginia Department of Health reported almost 6,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday. The state never saw a single-day case count t…
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Lee monument pedestal
-
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.