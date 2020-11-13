A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Still not conceding defeat, Trump promotes vaccine progress | Page A10
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday afternoon announced new COVID-19 restrictions for the state, limiting certain gatherings to 25 people indoors and…
Chesterfield GOP files election complaint against county registrar; judge dismisses show cause order against her
The Chesterfield County Republican Committee has alleged in a court complaint that Chesterfield Registrar Constance Hargrove failed to comply …
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo has filed a defamation suit against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade, asserting tha…
Freight trucks on Interstate 81 rumble through the Roanoke region by the tens of thousands every week, concentrated during daylight hours. At night, truckers bed down for legally mandated breaks and the rumble is replaced by a snore.
Richmond police arrested a man after his girlfriend was found stabbed to death in a Cary Street home on Sunday.
WATCH NOW: Every night, this Richmond dog greets his owner by leaping into his arms - and a video of the pair has gone viral
After a long day of work, Richmonder Nick Kime comes home to a running, panting 6-year-old golden retriever — one who bounces into his arms, w…
Westhampton Commons, the $73 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Westhampton School property at Libbie and Patterson avenu…
Two Virginia men arrested with guns outside Pennsylvania Convention Center, where mail-in ballots were being counted
Two men arrested in Philadelphia were visible participants of right-wing rallies and supporters of state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who is running for governor.
Henry Foresman, George D. Hasseltine, Michael R. Purdy and Kyle R. Richardson column: VMI is not a victim
By Henry Foresman, George D. Hasseltine, Michael R. Purdy and Kyle R. Richardson
UPDATE: James River now at its highest since 2003 near downtown Richmond; flooding to diminish by Sunday
- 2 min to read
Friday evening update: The James River has now risen just about as high as it's going to in Richmond. The floodwater will recede several feet …