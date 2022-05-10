A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Biden labels GOP ‘ultra-MAGA’ amid rising inflation concerns | Page A14
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ended “Public Service Recognition Week” by announcing a new telework policy that confused and demoralized many state gover…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants state employees back in their offices under a new telework policy that will take effect July 5 to guide executive br…
For now, Grant is still just getting used to people recognizing her. After all, she only just turned 15.
Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said Brody Beverly, 23, sustained fatal injuries shortly before 4 p.m. when his small utility vehicle was backed over and heavily damaged by an oversized, off-road dump truck working on the site.
Chesterfield County police special victims’ detectives conducted two recent online sting operations involving sexual solicitation of minors th…
Dennis Parker Sr. and Milton Bell formed a brotherhood as classmates at John Marshall High in the 1980s, Parker as a football standout and Bel…
A new regional authority is being challenged to make a financial commitment to help close the gap from an unwidened portion of Interstate 64 e…
Henrico County leaders say they’ll be the first in Virginia to use an amended law that becomes effective July 1 which allows localities to giv…
A Richmond man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to robbing a Midlothian bank of $196,932 in a case that tested the constitutionality of a new kind of warrant.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.