In Nation & World | Trump petitions Supreme Court to weigh in on records fight | Page A10
A1 wire teaser
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
-
- 3 min to read
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
Advocate for kids in Mosby Court pleads guilty, will report to prison after Christmas for more than 4 years
Shortly after Demetrius Williams appeared before a Richmond judge on Friday, he stood with his friends Von Johnson and Kevin Harris outside th…
Donald W. Lemons will step down as chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court effective Dec. 31, and his colleagues have elected Justice S. B…
Richmond Councilwoman facing two misdemeanor charges following hit-and-run near her Woodland Heights home
Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is facing two misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and hit-and-run less than a mile from her ho…
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that he has chosen Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as his secretary of education, turning to the for…
Volunteers will hand out free packets of cannabis seeds on Wednesday at Happy Trees Agricultural Supply in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.
Those colorful Uptown Richmond buildings along West Main Street, just west of Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic campus, have been so…
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Lee monument pedestal
-
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used…