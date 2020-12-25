A1 wire teaser
A swamped ICU and escalating COVID-19 crisis forced a turning point at VCU Health last week: The Richmond area’s anchor hospital formally depl…
A new law is going into effect on Jan. 1 that prohibits drivers from holding a phone while driving.
Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child
A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accid…
Phillips: Ron Rivera said he'd transform Ashburn. With his Dwayne Haskins decision, Ashburn is transforming him.
Rivera had the chance to set the tone for what it means to play on his team. Instead, he threw that opportunity away to chase an 8-8 record and one of the least impressive division titles in recent memory.
It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays.
It’s high season for tacky lights!
DANVILLE, Va. — A former contestant on TV’s “Survivor” is charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said.
Ukrop's Market Hall is using new procedures to help with the high demand for its fried chicken and potato wedges
Fried chicken and potato wedges have been a big hit at the newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall in the first week and a half of operation.
Virginia removed its statue of Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol overnight, the latest move in the state’s purge of Confederate iconography …
As Virginia closes in on 300,000 total COVID-19 cases, UVA model projects an additional 400,000 in 2021
A report released Friday on a University of Virginia COVID-19 model said the post-Thanksgiving surge led to a substantial spike in virus projections.