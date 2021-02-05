A1 wire teaser
Former Hanover, JMU standout Josh Wells had no college scholarship offers. Sunday, he'll play in the Super Bowl.
How did a quarterback who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns at Hanover end up on the offensive line that blocks for Tom Brady?
Wells Fargo to lay off 320 workers at its brokerage operations unit in Henrico by shifting the jobs out of the state
Wells Fargo & Co.’s investment management and financial brokerage business unit is letting go 320 employees from its offices in the Innsbr…
Chesterfield's longest serving Black judge may have lost reappointment to the bench; critics say she's too harsh on defendants of color
Chesterfield County’s longest-serving Black judge and one of only two in the county’s court system apparently has lost her bid for reappointme…
Patchy drizzle will linger overnight as temperatures hover near freezing. New amounts of precipitation will be very light, but could be just enough to make roads, decks and sidewalks slick in spots through Monday morning.
After a heated public hearing Monday evening, the Richmond Electoral Board voted to remove Kirk Showalter as the city’s general registrar, an …
Nearly all Va. residents at 'extremely high risk' of contracting COVID even as cases fall from record highs, NYT report says
The risk of Virginians contracting COVID-19 is “extremely high” in all but three counties even as cases fall from record highs seen last week.…
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — When Julie Collins, a server at Graze on Main, walked up to the table to take orders, she thought she recognized the woman with long blonde hair. But she couldn’t put a name with the face.
Four Richmond ZIP codes with mostly Black, Latino residents hold 60% of city's COVID cases. They're farthest from vaccine clinics.
In the weeks since vaccinations began, one ZIP code in Richmond has had eight times more COVID-19 cases than another less than 5 miles away.