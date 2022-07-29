 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A1 wire teaser

  • 0

In Nation & World | After 18-year lapse, House passes ban on assault weapons | Page A10

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News