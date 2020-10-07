A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Two scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool | Page A12
The second Trader Joe’s store in the Richmond region is slated to open on Friday, Oct. 9.
J.C. Penney has put another one of its five Richmond-area stores under contract to be sold.
Angel Montague Blakes panicked when her husband called and told her that her son, Jerome Montague, had been shot.
Six Richmond-area post offices report tampered mailboxes early Monday; could contain election ballots
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating six post office locations including Westhampton, Glen Allen, Midlothian, Lakeside, Regency and Pocoshock.
He was on a ventilator after having cardiac arrest.
The prominent profanity has upset many alumni and community members.
In an unusual ruling after three days of trial proceedings, a Louisa County Circuit Court judge tossed out capital murder and related charges …
Christmas is nearly three months away, but readers are already asking: Will there be Tacky Lights this year with the pandemic?
Army investigators: Missing Petersburg man found dead in swamp at Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity
A missing Petersburg man found dead in May in the Blackwater Swamp area at Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity, the U.S. Army Criminal…
Momentum gradually grew for Samantha Huge’s ouster as William & Mary’s director of athletics, and Tuesday it swallowed her. Huge and the s…