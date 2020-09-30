A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | GOP lawmakers grill Comey about leadership of Russia probe | Page A10
In his first campaign appearance in Virginia this year, President Donald Trump told the state’s voters Friday night that only by voting for hi…
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, the administration announced Friday.
A former employee of Sugar Shack Donuts is accusing the company’s CEO of sexual harassment and discrimination in a federal civil rights lawsuit.
The Starbucks location at The Village shopping center is closed.
Health officials in the Hampton Roads area are warning that a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump on Friday may swell to more than…
Shawn Calaman wonders why Virginia first lady Pamela Northam was allowed to tour the preschool his son attends when parents haven’t been able to enter the building since March.
Prosecutors are seeking a maximum 30-year sentence for a former Richmond Public Schools elementary school music teacher who pleaded guilty in …
Private schools are learning that even if they can control the virus on campus, they can't control students bringing it on campus.
UPDATED: Three arrested during Richmond protest after Ky. officers not charged in Breonna Taylor's death
Three people were arrested after protesters gathered outside Richmond police headquarters Wednesday night.
A former Richmond elementary music teacher was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.