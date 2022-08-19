In Nation & World | As pace slows, the war in Ukraine is at a standstill | Page A10
A1 wire teaser
Related to this story
Most Popular
The football stadium at Atlee High School will remain closed this week after authorities found a dead body near the field.
Zhykierra Guy was found fatally shot in an SUV not far from North Airport Drive in the early morning of Aug. 5. Guy lived in the area where she died, police said.
Jonah Holland was known as a problem-solver and a generous spirit who loved nature, her family and connecting people.
Something new and exciting is happening on Laburnum, a rebirth for the sport and the city after a tumultuous stretch for both.
Powhatan County High School’s band director and performing arts coordinator now faces nine sex-related charges involving five underage teens t…
Tuesday night’s Hanover County School Board meeting regarding a proposed transgender policy quickly became tense as the third speaker was ushe…
Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her friend, Natalie Rainer is beginning to recover.
Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young visited a Hokies’ football practice last fall and was surprised to see a familiar face.
UPDATE: Naval officer charged in slaying of pregnant Hampton woman whose remains were found in Hanover
A U.S. Navy lieutenant based in Tidewater has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Hampton woman whose remains wer…