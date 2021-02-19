A1 wire teaser
Good news: wintry mix is finally clearing out of the Richmond area and temperatures are now creeping above 32 degrees this afternoon.
Authorities on Wednesday announced the remains of Alexis Murphy, who went missing seven years ago at age 17, were found in Nelson County in December.
Virginia will launch a statewide registration system for vaccines, but first it will disable local forms for three days.
A statewide portal for Virginians to register for the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to launch Tuesday morning. But first, the state is disablin…
The ice that draped so many trees in a coat too heavy to bear plunged more than 285,000 Virginia households into darkness and left its invisib…
Some Virginia hospitals are nearing 100% ICU capacity and running out of beds, even as COVID hospitalizations decline
Cases are declining. Overall hospitalizations have stabilized. Yet 20 intensive care units in Virginia recently had no available beds. Thirtee…
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea apologized Tuesday for a Facebook comment he made about the Patrick Henry High School girls’ basketball team’s regional tournament championship, calling his seemingly critical comment “a joke gone bad.”
Two men allegedly injured by prison security dogs — one of whom was partially disabled — have filed civil rights suits accusing the Virginia D…
Estimated $40 million in unemployment paid by VEC on claims filed in the names of ineligible prison inmates
The Virginia Employment Commission believes it paid out more than $40 million in unemployment funds to people who submitted claims on behalf o…
AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” is back in the Richmond area filming season two and looking for extras.
A Henrico County businessman pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, as well as engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction using fraud proceed…