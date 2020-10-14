A1 wire teaser
Democrats who campaigned against Virginia’s largest public utility, Dominion Energy, swept into office. Then the company’s lobbying efforts kicked into high gear. Here’s how it fought against legislation meant to lower residents’ electric bills.
After 15 years in business, Bistro 27 is closing for good at the end of service Saturday.
Investigators searching digital devices belonging to a Glen Allen businessman, then suspected of fraud, say they found thousands of files of c…
Construction should start soon on another large distribution warehouse in Chesterfield County.
Indictments allege 3 employees of N.C. assisted living facility encouraged and filmed fight between residents
Three Winston-Salem women were indicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents at an assisted-living facility to fight each other in an incident one of the women recorded on video last year.
Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials will be giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.
A transportation worker at Richmond Public Schools has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent announced Friday.
Trump gets 3 nominations
Seven months into the pandemic, Richmond restaurants continue to struggle. Without federal help, they say they might not survive
Seven months into a pandemic that plunged the food service industry into limbo, Richmond restaurant owners continue demanding financial assist…
The next wave of Chesterfield County students will be going back to school in two weeks.