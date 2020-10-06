A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Trump suspends talks on new stimulus bill until after election | Page A11
J.C. Penney has put another one of its five Richmond-area stores under contract to be sold.
Angel Montague Blakes panicked when her husband called and told her that her son, Jerome Montague, had been shot.
Six Richmond-area post offices report tampered mailboxes early Monday; could contain election ballots
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating six post office locations including Westhampton, Glen Allen, Midlothian, Lakeside, Regency and Pocoshock.
Bandito’s Burrito Lounge — the 23-year-old “Mexi-Cali cuisine” and live music Richmond hot spot — will soon be open again and, for the first t…
The prominent profanity has upset many alumni and community members.
In an unusual ruling after three days of trial proceedings, a Louisa County Circuit Court judge tossed out capital murder and related charges …
He was on a ventilator after having cardiac arrest.
Christmas is nearly three months away, but readers are already asking: Will there be Tacky Lights this year with the pandemic?
The second Trader Joe’s store in the Richmond region is slated to open on Friday, Oct. 9.
Hanover County School Board goes against committee recommendations, releases new suggestions for school names
The Hanover County School Board has come up with its own names for renaming two schools that originally had Confederate monikers, after reject…